Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $152.16 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $152,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $477.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

