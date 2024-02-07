Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $188.83 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,489,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,217 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $188,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

