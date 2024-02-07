Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 870 ($10.91) target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.97) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,000.00%.
About Mattioli Woods
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
