Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 870 ($10.91) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.97) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday.

Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend

LON MTW remained flat at GBX 590 ($7.40) during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £306.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.67. Mattioli Woods has a 52-week low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 650 ($8.15). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 609.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 586.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,000.00%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

