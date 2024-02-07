McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 693 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $192.67. 742,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,062. The company has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $220.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

