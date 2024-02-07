McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Reduced by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 3.2% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,110. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

