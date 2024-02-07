McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $284.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.13. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 27,860.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 124.2% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

