Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Reduced by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Medpace by 46.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $4,787,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.07. 67,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,303. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.90 and its 200-day moving average is $271.63. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $317.57.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

