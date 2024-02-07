Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 102313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,076 shares of company stock valued at $576,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Merus by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 945,871 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Merus by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 95.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 787,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 751,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

