Metahero One Day Trading Volume Tops $781,126.55 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and $781,126.55 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

