Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $54.60 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $54.60 million and approximately $476,145.85 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00005665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,002,055 coins and its circulating supply is 22,330,851 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

