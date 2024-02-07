Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post earnings of $10.56 per share for the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 guidance at $10.50 to $10.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $39.10 to $39.80 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $39 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,212.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,144.83. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 177.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

