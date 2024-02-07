Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 2.5 %

MLSS opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.93. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

