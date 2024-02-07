Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 2.5 %
MLSS opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.93. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
