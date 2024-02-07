Mizuho Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $222.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

