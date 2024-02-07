Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON MIG4 opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Wednesday. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 65.50 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 77.50 ($0.97). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.54. The company has a market cap of £77.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2,233.33 and a beta of 0.12.
About Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT
