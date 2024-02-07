Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MIG4 opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Wednesday. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 65.50 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 77.50 ($0.97). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.54. The company has a market cap of £77.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2,233.33 and a beta of 0.12.

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The fund prefers to invest in media & entertainment, commercial & professional services and information technology. The fund invests in management buyouts in small to medium sized unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The fund prefer to invest in majority stakes.

