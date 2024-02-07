Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.5-$263.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.11 million. Model N also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.320 EPS.

Model N Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MODN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. 219,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,494. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MODN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Model N from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $102,861.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,801.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Model N by 3,888.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

