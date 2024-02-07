Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.5 million-$64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.1 million. Model N also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.320 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of Model N from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Shares of MODN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. 286,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,698. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.74. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $148,211.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $102,861.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,801.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $148,211.10. Following the sale, the executive now owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,743.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $1,051,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

