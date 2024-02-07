Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Purchases 61 Shares

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy acquired 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($189.65).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Peter Duffy acquired 54 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($187.51).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 250.20 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 212.80 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.62). The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,787.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 266.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 259.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.64) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 288.75 ($3.62).

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.