Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Purchases 61 Shares

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy acquired 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($189.65).
Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 5th, Peter Duffy acquired 54 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($187.51).
Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance
Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 250.20 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 212.80 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.62). The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,787.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 266.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 259.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
