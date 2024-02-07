Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 182,648 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 3.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of CME Group worth $269,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $119,828,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.82. The stock had a trading volume of 545,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.68. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

