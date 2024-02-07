Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $247.32 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up 3.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $247,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $123,951,000. Amundi increased its position in Workday by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $84,913,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.70. The stock had a trading volume of 384,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,116. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,202.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $298.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.