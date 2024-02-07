Morgan Stanley Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $142.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FI. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE FI traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $143.16. 1,603,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average of $125.53. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

