Mueller Water Products (MWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $83,155.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $153,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 17.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 84.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

