National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Element Fleet Management in a report released on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$333.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$324.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EFN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.86.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$22.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.87. The company has a market cap of C$8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$17.00 and a 12 month high of C$23.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$182,700.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$157,479.39. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$182,700.00. Insiders sold 61,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,330 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

