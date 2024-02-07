National Bank Financial Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.39.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.54. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

