National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

NFG opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

