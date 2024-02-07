National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.0 %
NFG opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Fuel Gas
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.