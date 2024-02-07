NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.57 ($3.99).

A number of research analysts have commented on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.51) to GBX 300 ($3.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 315 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.14) in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

In related news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76), for a total value of £6,971.80 ($8,739.88). In other NatWest Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,374.43). Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,739.88). 36.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 218.70 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 449.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 308.65 ($3.87).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

