Needham & Company LLC Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $62.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tenable stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,920,653. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,857 shares of company stock worth $2,717,008. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

