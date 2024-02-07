Needham & Company LLC Raises Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $120.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,185. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $3,045,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

