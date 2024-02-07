Netrum (NTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $52.90 Million

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Netrum has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $52.90 million and $1,541.14 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $24.72 or 0.00057721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.72121394 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,541.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

