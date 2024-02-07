Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Down to $142.96

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $142.96, but opened at $135.00. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $140.74, with a volume of 323,999 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,631 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,864. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,431,000 after buying an additional 87,671 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.