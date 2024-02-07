Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Down to $142.96

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $142.96, but opened at $135.00. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $140.74, with a volume of 323,999 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,631 shares of company stock worth $35,043,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

