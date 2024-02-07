NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.22. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

