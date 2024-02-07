New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
NYSE:GBR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.40. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.