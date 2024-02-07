New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.40. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

