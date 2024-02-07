New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.
New Gold Trading Up 1.2 %
New Gold stock opened at C$1.74 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.63.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
