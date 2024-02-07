New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. 21,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,875. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,095,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after purchasing an additional 306,406 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

