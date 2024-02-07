New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Shares Gap Down to $48.52

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.52, but opened at $46.16. New York Times shares last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 475,569 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

New York Times Stock Down 8.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $589.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile



The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Articles

