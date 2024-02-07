Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,855 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newcourt Acquisition were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Down 15.8 %

NCAC traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. 91,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,936. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

Newcourt Acquisition Company Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.