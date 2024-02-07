Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $939.00

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 939 ($11.77) and last traded at GBX 936.50 ($11.74), with a volume of 3306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 928 ($11.63).
Analyst Ratings Changes
NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.18) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Next 15 Group
Next 15 Group Price Performance
About Next 15 Group
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Next 15 Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.