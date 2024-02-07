Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $939.00

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 939 ($11.77) and last traded at GBX 936.50 ($11.74), with a volume of 3306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 928 ($11.63).

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.18) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group Price Performance

About Next 15 Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £919.01 million, a PE ratio of 3,546.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 819.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 700.72.

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.