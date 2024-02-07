NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.49.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.