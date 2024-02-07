NNN REIT (NNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

NNN REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

NNN stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. NNN REIT has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Adamo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $159,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,532.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in NNN REIT by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

