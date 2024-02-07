Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of Nordson worth $25,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN stock opened at $253.65 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $265.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

