Northland Capmk Comments on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $167.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.26 billion, a PE ratio of 322.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $2,908,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.