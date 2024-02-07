Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
