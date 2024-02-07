Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,748,000 after buying an additional 135,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,015,000 after buying an additional 99,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,760,000 after buying an additional 174,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,849,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

