Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Raised by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 273,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 153,755 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $119.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

