nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.17-3.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.52-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.270 EPS.

nVent Electric stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. 377,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

