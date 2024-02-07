NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $7,439.98

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7,439.98 and last traded at $7,402.86, with a volume of 4393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7,332.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6,914.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,362.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total value of $6,296,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,629,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,853 shares in the company, valued at $74,629,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,872 shares of company stock valued at $49,205,517. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

