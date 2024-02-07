NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $224.00 at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.68. 1,199,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 42,526 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

