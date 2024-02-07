NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,019 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.67 and its 200-day moving average is $205.59. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

