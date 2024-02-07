Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. B. Riley cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

