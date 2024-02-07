Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 892 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $66.78. 1,747,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

