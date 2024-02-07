Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SRE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,954. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

